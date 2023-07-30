Lexington Rescue Mission Expands to Meet Growing Need

By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For folks at the Lexington Rescue Mission, the recent rise in homelessness in the Lexington Metro area is certainly felt.

“We are seeing more people than ever before at our outreach center coming in for help with food particularly, but also help to find housing and help getting jobs” said Executive Director Laura Cross.

The 2023 LexCount reported a 25% increase in homelessness for single adults as well as a 53% increase in homelessness for youth ages 18 to 24. In order to meet this growing problem head on, the Lexington Rescue mission is expanding into a new facility- hoping to help more of the community.

Cross stated that for the group, “We are right now in the process of getting ready to expand. We are raising money to be able to do renovations so that we can move our programs into that facility and accommodate a lot more growth and really meet the needs of so many hurting people in Lexington.”

Since its foundation in 2001, the Lexington Rescue Mission has worked to rebuild lives of community members affected by poverty. Last year the Mission served 57,889 meals. That is expected to grow substantially in 2023, along with an increase in all the other service areas. They provide not only housing and food needs but also offer the community resources in order to find and maintain employment.

Cross reminded the community that “Whether its helping people find housing or jobs - ultimately we want to give them the tools that they need to be able to succeed long term and stabilize, and not end up back in that situation again.”

The new facility will hopefully give the group the power to keep their mission thriving as the need continues increase. For more information on ways to donate visit https://lexingtonrescue.org/

