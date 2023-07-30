Honduran child travels alone to U.S. to reunite with mother, unaware of her passing

Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her...
Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her mother, who had passed three days before.(The Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Gray News) – A child from Honduras made the dangerous trek to the United States up through Mexico on her own, according to authorities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Facebook that their brush team encountered the Honduran child Thursday.

Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her...
Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her mother, who had passed three days before.(The Texas Department of Public Safety)

The department said the girl was found in Mexico by three undocumented women who crossed her illegally through the river.

Officials said the girl was traveling to the U.S. to find her mother. After an investigation, however, authorities determined the girl’s mother had sadly died three days before.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
FIRST ALERT: Summer storms drop heavy rain, knock out power
WYMT First Alert Weather
Tracking spotty rain chances, warm temperatures for Sunday
Hayward's co-defendant, 19-year-old Aaron Porter, was also charged with first-degree criminal...
2 people given prison sentences in connection with breaking child’s femur
Chris Stapleton surprised a young fan after one of his concerts.
Chris Stapleton surprises girl with a rare backstage meet and greet
North Fork Music Festival night 2 cancelled
Update: Part of the North Fork Music Festival back on

Latest News

FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at...
Two people killed in shooting near University of Florida campus
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 40 people and wounds nearly 200
FILE - U.S. Department of State Seal
US mother, daughter, reported kidnapped in Haiti, people warned not to travel there
Advertisements for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" appear at AMC Theaters at The Grove on...
The ‘Barbie’ bonanza continues at the box office, ‘Oppenheimer’ holds the No. 2 spot
FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall at the...
Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida