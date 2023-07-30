Free medical clinic wraps up in Wise

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - St. Mary’s Health Wagon offered free dental, eye and veterinary care for more than 1,000 people over a three day span.

The event also offered free testing and screenings.

President and CEO of Health Wagon Dr. Teresa Owens Tyson said, despite bad weather on Saturday and Sunday, they still operated as a team.

She said they are removing barriers for people with and without insurance, and these events make a difference for the Appalachian community.

“It’s really important that we get out in the community, do plenty of outreach and uncover hypertension, diabetes, cancers and get things early so we can turn around this negative trajectory that kind of plague the area,” Tyson added.

Vice President and Clinical Director Paula Hill-Collins said patients saved a lot of money just by using their services.

“So, we have saved hundreds and thousands of dollars this weekend and it’s so important because we did mammograms, pap smears, colposcopies here on site and a lot of people do not go to the doctor because they know they’re going to have a bill,” she explained.

Hill-Collins added the cost of healthcare is one of the main reasons why people do not seek it.

“People do not want to go to the hospital and have a bill that is coming up. They do not want to be turned over to a collection agency because most of us want to pay our bills and they don’t want to be obliged to anyone,” Hill-Collins explained.

She added they will follow up with patients.

“We’ll begin working on those. If they are normal, they’ll be getting the results. It’s not just like, ‘Here we’re doing these and good luck to you,’” Hill-Collins said. “We’re gonna go through those today and start looking at the labs that are already back.”

She said they are planning to hold similar events in the future.

