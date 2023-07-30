EKY city celebrates history

BENHAM, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Benham hosted its first International Harvester Day celebration.

The celebration started with a 5k run. There were lots of activities and vendors, ending the celebration with a gospel concert,

George Massey Sr. said this event is important for the history of Benham and the tri-city area of Benham, Cumberland, and Lynch.

He said this has been a long time coming with hopes of preserving and celebrating history.

“We tried and tried to organize an International Harvester but we never did,” he said. “With the vision that Dan Quillen has, I look for some wonderful things to come in the city of Benham.”

Massey said he hopes in the future, the three cities can do more events and activities to bring the community together and keep the history alive.

