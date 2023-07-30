Drier air settles in to kick off the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking isolated showers and storms across the mountains to close out the weekend, but drier air is set to return to the region for the first half of the work week.

Tonight Through Monday Night

A stray shower or storm will be possible during the evening hours, but we are monitoring some drier air to move into the mountains overnight. We remain partly cloudy tonight, and overnight lows fall into the mid-60s.

A beautiful day is on tap on Monday. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of the area remains dry and mostly sunny. High temperatures top out near average in the mid-80s. Humidity levels also decrease as we kick off the work week.

Into Monday night, the forecast stays quiet. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Overnight lows fall into the lower-60s, but some upper-50s are possible in those cooler pockets.

Mostly Dry For Midweek, Then More Rain Chances

High pressure continues to dominate our forecast on Tuesday. We stay mostly dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, a stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall chance is low. Highs top out in the mid-80s, while lows fall into the lower-60s.

Most of Wednesday looks dry and warm. Temperatures reach the upper-80s under a partly sunny sky. However, we are tracking some changes in the weather pattern by Wednesday night. Scattered showers look possible as moisture begins to increase across the mountains. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.

Rain chances look to continue on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are possible under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures only top out in the mid-to-lower-80s because of clouds and rain. Lows bottom out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Extended Forecast

An unsettled weather pattern looks to linger as we close out the work week.

Spotty showers and storms will be possible on Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs look to top out in the mid-to-upper-80s, and lows look to dip into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Models are trending drier on Saturday. An isolated shower or storm can not be ruled out, but the overall chance looks low. Highs top out in the upper-80s, while lows fall into the lower-70s.

