Diana Ross coming to Louisville on ‘Music Legacy Tour’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Music icon Diana Ross is coming to Louisville this fall on her Music Legacy Tour.

She is scheduled to perform at the Louisville Palace Theatre Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m.

Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes, Motown’s most successful act during the 1960′s.

In 1970, Ross’s version of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’” became her first No. 1 hit song as a solo artist.

The tour, which began in June, will showcase her No. 1 hits as a solo artist and with The Supremes.

Tickets are now on sale to the public. To purchase tickets, click or tap here.

