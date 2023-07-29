Update: Part of the North Fork Music Festival back on

North Fork Music Festival night 2 cancelled
North Fork Music Festival night 2 cancelled(WYMT)
By Grace Griles
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: After some initial confusion, we’re told the show will go on, at least part of it.

Officials with the City of Hazard posted on Facebook that while most of the Saturday night events are canceled, the headliner Ward Davis will still play at 9:30 and the vendors are still on site.

The 9:30 concert is the only one on the schedule for now.

We will keep you posted with any additional changes.

Original Story: The North Fork Festival in Hazard was cancelled for Saturday night.

Officials say the festival was cancelled due to damage from the storm.

On Facebook officials also say that they plan to reschedule the wrestlers and musicians for another date.

