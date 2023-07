CINCINNATI, OH. (WYMT) - Reds manager David Bell signed a contract extension through the 2026 season on Friday.

Bell was hired on a three-year contract in 2018, before signing a two-year extension on September 22, 2021.

The Reds manager has a career record of 302-340 and currently is leading the Reds to a winning record in the 2023 season.

The #Reds and manager David Bell have agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/ihMTVb4U9F — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 29, 2023

