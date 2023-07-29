‘It means hope:’ Buckhorn community hold gathering on one year anniversary of flood

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Buckhorn community gathered Friday night to reflect on the past year and celebrate their future.

‘Buckhorn Strong’ was a community event with music, food, corn-hole, and games for kids.

Robin Gabbard, Chair of the Buckhorn Children and Family Services, says her community has been through a lot in the last year, but Friday’s gathering was a sign of hope for her community.

“We lost a lot of homes, our school, our roads, our water supply, we’ve suffered greatly, but we didn’t lose any lives and not everybody can say that,” she said. “So what it means to me a year later is resilience, it means hope, it means family, Buckhorn is family.’

Gabbard says although there is no set time frame yet, she hopes Buckhorn School is ready to be reopened by next spring.

