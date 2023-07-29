FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking sweltering heat, scattered storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A First Alert Weather Day continues as we kick off the weekend due to warm temperatures and scattered storm chances.

Tonight Through Sunday Night

We are watching out for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, and some storms could pack a punch. In the latest update from the Storm Prediction Center, most of the region is included in a Level 1 Marginal risk. However, areas near the KY/VA border were upgraded to a Level 2 Slight risk.

Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

For us, the main threats are gusty winds and heavy rain, so stay weather aware and have a way to receive warnings.

Into tonight, we remain partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or two is possible, but most of the area looks dry, mild and muggy. Overnight lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Spotty rain and storm chances look to linger into Sunday. It will not rain everywhere, but an isolated shower or storm will be possible. Another warm day is on tap for the second half of the weekend. High temperatures top out in the upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

We are tracking some drier air by Sunday night. We look to stay dry and mostly clear. Overnight lows dip into the mid-60s.

Next Work Week

High pressure looks to dominate the forecast as we start the new work week.

Monday is looking mostly dry and seasonably warm. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-80s under a mostly sunny sky. A stray shower or storm can not be ruled out, but the majority of us look dry. Overnight lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

The forecast does not change much on Tuesday. We remain mostly dry and warm under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, an isolated shower or storm is possible, but the overall threat is low. Temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-80s, and overnight lows dip into the lower-60s.

High pressure sticks around on Wednesday. Most of the region looks to stay dry, but a spotty shower or storm can not be ruled out. Highs top out in the upper-80s, and lows fall into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

By the end of the upcoming work week, we are tracking some possible changes in the forecast as a front looks to move through and moisture increases.

Spotty showers and storms look possible on Thursday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs look to stay in the upper-80s, and lows look to fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

We are tracking the potential for more scattered showers and storms on Friday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures remain in the upper-80s, while lows only fall into the lower-70s.

