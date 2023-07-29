FIRST ALERT: Summer storms drop heavy rain, knock out power

.
.(WYMT / MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy storms developed Saturday afternoon across the Kentucky River Valley and rumbled through much of the mountains. As these electrical storms moved through, they knocked out power to many in the region.

Jackson Energy:

Clay - 686

Estill - 23

Jackson - 141

Laurel - 7

Owsley - 79

Rockcastle - 85

Total: 1,021

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt - 678

Clay - 9

Floyd - 24

Knott - 209

Lawrence - 28

Leslie - 931

Letcher - 1,051

Owsley - 18

Perry - 1,688

Pike - 8

Total: 4,644

Kentucky Utilities / Old Dominion Power

Bell - 22

Clay - 48

Harlan - 599

Knox - 49

Lee, VA - 1,591

Wise, VA - 2,841

Total: 5,150

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Harlan - 45

Knox - 28

Leslie - 153

Total: 226

Overall Total: 11,041

To keep track of power outages, especially when this page might not see frequent updates, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fille Photo (Courtesy: Allegiant)
FAA: Plane headed to Lexington forced to take evasive action to avoid colliding with other plane
Charles Cross
New information released following Bell Co. shooting
On the one year anniversary of the historic July 28 flood, we share some of the stories of...
WATCH: Faces of the Flood: One year later
*This is a generic picture*
Whitley Co. man sentenced to life in prison for murdering federal witness
71223-kroger generic mgn-ksla
Police: Miscommunication leads to Kroger evacuation

Latest News

North Fork Music Festival night 2 cancelled
North Fork Music Festival cancelled due to severe weather
Walter Lambert, more famously known on WVLT as Chef Walter, passed away on Friday, according to...
WVLT’s Chef Walter passes away
Hayward's co-defendant, 19-year-old Aaron Porter, was also charged with first-degree criminal...
2 people given prison sentences in connection with breaking child’s femur
Community hero laid to rest in Boyd County, Ky.
Community hero laid to rest in Boyd County, Ky.