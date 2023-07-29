FIRST ALERT: Summer storms drop heavy rain, knock out power
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy storms developed Saturday afternoon across the Kentucky River Valley and rumbled through much of the mountains. As these electrical storms moved through, they knocked out power to many in the region.
Jackson Energy:
Clay - 686
Estill - 23
Jackson - 141
Laurel - 7
Owsley - 79
Rockcastle - 85
Total: 1,021
Kentucky Power:
Breathitt - 678
Clay - 9
Floyd - 24
Knott - 209
Lawrence - 28
Leslie - 931
Letcher - 1,051
Owsley - 18
Perry - 1,688
Pike - 8
Total: 4,644
Kentucky Utilities / Old Dominion Power
Bell - 22
Clay - 48
Harlan - 599
Knox - 49
Lee, VA - 1,591
Wise, VA - 2,841
Total: 5,150
Cumberland Valley RECC:
Harlan - 45
Knox - 28
Leslie - 153
Total: 226
Overall Total: 11,041
To keep track of power outages, especially when this page might not see frequent updates, you can go to these links:
