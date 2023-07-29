FIRST ALERT: Summer storms drop heavy rain, knock out power

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy storms developed Saturday afternoon across the Kentucky River Valley and rumbled through much of the mountains. As these electrical storms moved through, they knocked out power to many in the region.

Jackson Energy:

Clay - 686

Estill - 23

Jackson - 141

Laurel - 7

Owsley - 79

Rockcastle - 85

Total: 1,021

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt - 678

Clay - 9

Floyd - 24

Knott - 209

Lawrence - 28

Leslie - 931

Letcher - 1,051

Owsley - 18

Perry - 1,688

Pike - 8

Total: 4,644

Kentucky Utilities / Old Dominion Power

Bell - 22

Clay - 48

Harlan - 599

Knox - 49

Lee, VA - 1,591

Wise, VA - 2,841

Total: 5,150

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Harlan - 45

Knox - 28

Leslie - 153

Total: 226

Overall Total: 11,041

To keep track of power outages, especially when this page might not see frequent updates, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

