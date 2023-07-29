Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts

Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.(Chick-fil-A)
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is set to open two new restaurant concepts aimed at cutting down wait times.

The fast-food chain will test a two-story drive-thru restaurant in Atlanta and a walk-up restaurant in New York City for digital orders only.

“Digital orders make up more than half of total sales in some markets – and growing – so we know our customers have an appetite for convenience,” said Khalilah Cooper, Chick-fil-A’s executive director.

According to Cooper, the Atlanta restaurant will feature four drive-thru lanes that allow guests to choose to place their order with a team member or use the mobile app.

“The kitchen will also be twice as large as at typical Chick-fil-A locations and it will be above the drive-thru,” a company spokesperson said. “Orders will travel through an overhead conveyor belt connected with chutes that run down the sides.”

Meanwhile, the walk-up concept in New York is said to be designed to fit in urban areas with heavy foot traffic.

The company said its digital-focused restaurants are designed to make getting orders more convenient than before.

The restaurants are scheduled to open in 2024 with more details expected to be released regarding the locations.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fille Photo (Courtesy: Allegiant)
FAA: Plane headed to Lexington forced to take evasive action to avoid colliding with other plane
Charles Cross
New information released following Bell Co. shooting
On the one year anniversary of the historic July 28 flood, we share some of the stories of...
WATCH: Faces of the Flood: One year later
*This is a generic picture*
Whitley Co. man sentenced to life in prison for murdering federal witness
71223-kroger generic mgn-ksla
Police: Miscommunication leads to Kroger evacuation

Latest News

FILE - Robert Chambers is led in handcuffs into Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment,...
Robert Chambers, NYC’s ‘Preppy Killer,’ is released after 15 years in prison on drug charges
North Fork Music Festival night 2 cancelled
North Fork Music Festival cancelled due to severe weather
.
FIRST ALERT: Summer storms drop heavy rain, knock out power
Jodi Owens won $100,000 thanks to playing the lottery on her break.
‘I’m still in shock’: Woman wins lottery jackpot while taking break from work