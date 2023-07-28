Woman flown out after Bell County shooting

.
.(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman in Bell County was seriously injured Thursday night after a gun went off.

Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies tell us that the woman was shot in the neck. It happened off of KY-987 near Laurel Hill.

Officers from the Pineville Police Department also responded to the scene.

We currently do not know whether this shooting was intentional or accidental, nor do we know what hospital she was taken to.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

