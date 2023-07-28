Whitley Co. man sentenced to life in prison for murdering federal witness

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was sentenced to life in federal prison Wednesday on federal murder charges for killing a federal witness.

According to the plea agreement, 33-year-old Daniel Scott Nantz of Woodbine was engaged in multiple methamphetamine trafficking conspiracies in Knox, Laurel, and Whitley Counties from March 2017 through March 2019. That spring, some of his suppliers and co-conspirators were federally indicted, including Geri D. Johnson, who was 33 weeks pregnant at the time.

When Nantz learned Johnson had been talking to law enforcement, he became increasingly angry. He threatened to kill Johnson multiple times throughout March 2019.

On the afternoon of March 16, Nantz left the scene of another alleged crime to return to his home, where Johnson was watching his two children. Johnson was apparently aware of this and begged friends for a ride away from the home.

When Nantz arrived, he shot at Johnson in the master bedroom and she ran outside. Nantz shot at her two more times, hitting her once in the back of the shoulder and again in the neck, which ultimately caused her to choke on her own blood.

After the shooting, Nantz drove back to the scene of the previous alleged crime to pick up a friend and instructed him to “get the DVRs,” referring to a home surveillance system set up to record to a DVR box that would have captured the murder in the front driveway. Nantz then called 911 and drove to Baptist Health Corbin, where Johnson was pronounced dead. Her daughter, Amelia Jo Johnson, was born via emergency c-section, but died March 19 due to brain damage caused by severe oxygen and blood deprivation.

“The conduct in this case was truly appalling, and certainly warranted the life sentence imposed,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “In a disgraceful choice, Daniel Nantz elected to protect his illegal drug trafficking operation and self-interests, over the lives of two people – his girlfriend and her daughter. This brutal act of cruel self-importance underscores how violent and serious the illegal methamphetamine trade has become. I am hopeful that this sentence will provide some measure of justice to the victims and their family; and I want to commend the outstanding work of our law enforcement partners, whose dedicated efforts made this conviction and sentence possible.”

