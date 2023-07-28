Wayne High School graduates compete in national fishing competition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two Wayne High School graduates, who have been buddies since kindergarten, share a passion for fishing.

“Probably all of our lives, ever since we met, we always go fishing,” Ethan Allen said.

Through the years, Ethan Allen and Dillon May have reeled in competitive opportunities to cast their shot at some big wins on the lake.

Shining moments eventually took them through a series of competitions to lead them to an opportunity they’ve only ever dreamed about.

“It took a while for it to set in that we made it to the national championship,” Ethan said.

Last week, friends, family and fellow supporters in the Wayne community cheered the two on with a final send-off.

Ethan and Dillon got accepted into a competition on the national level in this year’s “Strike King Bassmaster High School Championship” in South Carolina.

“Proud of these boys. They’ve come a long way since their freshman year and they’re the bestest pals. I can’t say enough about them. They just work hard at it and never give up,” Chris Allen said.

Chris is Ethan and Dillon’s coach. He says it’s been rewarding getting to see their dreams become a reality through hard work and dedication.

“That’s what they wanted to do before they graduated-- make it to nationals, and they never gave up,” Chris said.

“Pretty nervous, but just glad we made it this far ... whatever the good Lord intended for us to happen is going to happen, so I’m fine with it either way,” Ethan said.

The two say whatever happens, they’re proud of themselves for conquering a goal they’ve had for a long time.

For anyone else following in their footsteps, here is some advice:

“Fish as much as you can and if you love it, it’s going to click. The more you fish, the more you learn,” Dillon said.

