WATCH: WYMT coverage during July 28, 2022 flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - During the early morning hours of July 28, 2022, the WYMT Weather team broke into regular programming for severe weather coverage.

Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron were on the air for nearly four hours as Flash Flood Emergencies were issued for several counties across the region.

Over a five day span, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson reported more than ten inches of rain fell in some places.

In southern Knott County, NWS officials said 14 inches of rain fell from July 25 to July 29.

From 7 a.m. on July 27 to 7 a.m. on July 28, officials said eight inches of rain fell in Buckhorn in northern Perry County.

“These rainfall values occurring in such a short period of time are incredibly rare,” officials said.

You can watch WYMT’s severe weather coverage from July 28, 2022 in the video playlist above.

