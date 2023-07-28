WATCH: WYMT coverage during July 28, 2022 flood

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - During the early morning hours of July 28, 2022, the WYMT Weather team broke into regular programming for severe weather coverage.

Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron were on the air for nearly four hours as Flash Flood Emergencies were issued for several counties across the region.

Over a five day span, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson reported more than ten inches of rain fell in some places.

In southern Knott County, NWS officials said 14 inches of rain fell from July 25 to July 29.

From 7 a.m. on July 27 to 7 a.m. on July 28, officials said eight inches of rain fell in Buckhorn in northern Perry County.

“These rainfall values occurring in such a short period of time are incredibly rare,” officials said.

You can watch WYMT’s severe weather coverage from July 28, 2022 in the video playlist above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and...
14-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash, mother and teen injured
One person has died following a crash in Bell County (Kentucky State Police).
One person dead following crash
Pictured is singer and songwriter Bret Michaels (Source: Cody Rosenbaum)
Bret Michaels concert rescheduled
File picture of traffic cones
Bridge crossing Hal Rogers Parkway set to close for six weeks
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms

Latest News

.
Woman flown out after Bell County shooting
*This is a generic picture*
Whitley Co. man sentenced to life in prison for murdering federal witness
Eastern Kentucky Flooding
Eastern Kentuckians continue to recover one year after deadly flooding
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Levitt Amp Music Festival - July 27, 2023