Storms down trees, damage buildings

By Eric Fossell and Matt Lackritz
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong thunderstorms caused damage Friday afternoon throughout parts of Logan County, including downed trees and damage to the roof of Logan Elementary School.

““We came down here and found that a section of the roof or partial section of the roof... being pulled back with the rain pouring down through into our cafeteria,” Logan County Superintendent Jeff Huffman said.

Storms down trees, damage buildings
Storms down trees, damage buildings(WSAZ with permission)

Viewers sent us photos of the damage, which also included damage to a sign at Logan Regional Medical Center.

Storms down trees, damage buildings
Storms down trees, damage buildings(WSAZ with permission)

Huffman said a roofing company will be coming out to assess damages, but there is no timeline when it will be fixed. Staff is set to return to school Aug. 14, with students set to go back on Aug. 17.

Two people were inside the school during the damage but no one was hurt, Huffman said.

“Regardless of what happened to the structure, that can all be taken care of, but personal injury is something you always worry about,” he said.

As of 5 p.m., Appalachian Power was reporting about 2,400 customer outages in Logan County.

