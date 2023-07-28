Reed Sheppard and UK Men’s Basketball start weekend autograph tour in Somerset for flood charity

Reed signing autographs.
Reed signing autographs.(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Former North Laurel star Reed Sheppard and other members of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team started their La Familia autograph tour in Somerset.

London’s very own Reed Sheppard returned to the mountains along with a few teammates to kick off the first stop of the La Familia autograph tour at the Kroger Marketplace in Somerset on Friday.

Tickets for autographs are selling for $60 at each location, with a portion of the proceeds and all sponsor money going to the Mayfield Flood Relief Mission.

The tour will continue throughout the weekend with players at Kroger locations in Louisville and Shelbyville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Then, the tour will finish with Lexington and Versailles on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

