Pike County congregation looking back one year after floodwaters soaked sanctuary

The church is back to its former glory.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VIRGIE, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters ravaged the region one year ago, the Long Fork community was hit hard. One of the oldest established churches in the area took on the weight of the water.

“These front pews was floating around and the mud was everywhere. And it was just total devastation. I just wanted to sit down and cry,” said Rodney Johnson, church deacon.

Long Fork Old Regular Baptist was organized in 1877 and has since served as a community center and church for generations of people in the Virgie community.

So, when the waters seeped into the sanctuary and kitchen, members knew they needed to act fast to clear it out and clean it up.

“Neighbors come in and helped us. Just everybody. Everybody joined together,” said deacon Johnny Tackett.

The church saw volunteers from all around, and a host of donations, helping them get back on their feet in time to host services by the end of August. But the work to get them back to normal took months of dedication from Tackett and Johnson.

”And it feels good to look back and see that what we’ve accomplished,” said Johnson.

The duo said it was all about preserving the place and making sure it can still serve the community and the Lord for generations to come, and they are happy to see where the church is now and how the community continues to rise.

“I mean, 146 years they’ve been a lot of people coming through these doors,” said Johnson. “And brother Johnny and I want to try to keep it going as long as we can in our lifetime.”

He said the church was blessed to have so many helping hands, saying the biggest help of all came from The Lord.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

