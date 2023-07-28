One year later, flood survivors are still seeking higher ground

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Shortly after the waters receded from massive floods in July 2022, response and recovery efforts began swiftly. One of the most apparent and critical needs days after, and even one year after, was housing.

As funding grew and partnerships blossomed between non-profits, state government, local governments, and other organizations, flood survivors and their families are inching closer to moving to higher ground.

“Here in Eastern Kentucky we’re a family and we want to keep our family close,” said 59th District State Representative Ashley Tackett-Laferty. “These communities are going to help with investments in infrastructure and investments in keeping our families safe and most importantly keeping our families here at home.”

Plans for “higher ground” communities have been announced in several communities in Letcher, Breathitt, Knott, Perry, and most recently, Floyd County and officials add that these affordable homes will be something families will be proud of.

“It’s not housing that these folks can’t afford, it’s affordable housing that we’re going to put these people in,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams. “In a place that they will be proud of and a place that we’re going to be proud to put them in.”

Governor Andy Beshear adds that these homes are something that flood survivors deserve.

“Every site is critical because every family deserves that forever home and they deserve one outside of the floodplain where they never have to go through the trauma of knowing were they going to survive?,” said Gov. Beshear. “Were their kids or parents going to make it out? What about their neighbors? What about everything they’ve worked for for decades?”

Gov. Beshear added that while breaking ground on these sites has not yet begun, some homes are scheduled to be finished in the fall of 2023 and this is but a small step towards total recovery.

“You’re just starting to see the beginning of how we work together with counties and cities to get that available flat land and how we use the different grant programs to build out the infrastructure to it,” said Gov. Beshear.

