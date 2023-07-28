Mine Made Adventure Park hosts one year flood anniversary event

KNOTT COUNTY
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County is hosting the Moving Mountains event.

The event is set to take place on Friday and Saturday, and its purpose is to remember the flood anniversary while honoring flood survivors and those that the community lost.

Reggie Hall, the pastor at Victory Baptist Church, said events like Moving Mountains are important for the community to gather together.

“Our whole community, everybody that has been affected has just come together. You want to remember those, not just the good things which is what I have been trying to focus on the past year, but you want to remember those families that’s lost everything. Some people are not even, they’re moving away,” he said.

On Friday, the event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with live music, free activities for kids, flood resources and vendors.

A memorial lander event is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 p.m., and the event is set to continue on Saturday beginning at 3:00 p.m.

