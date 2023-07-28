Man gets stuck in chimney while attempting to break into home, police say

Authorities say 47-year-old Ervin Ortiz Guzman was attempting to break into a home when he got stuck in the chimney. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing charges after authorities say he got stuck in a chimney while trying to break into a Phoenix-area home.

KPHO reports that first responders were called to a home around 1 a.m. Friday for reports of a person trapped in a chimney at the property.

Firefighters said they had to perform a technical rescue to get the man to safety.

The process took about two hours, but the 47-year-old man, later identified as Ervin Ortiz Guzman, was able to be pulled out of the chimney.

“Crews were able to monitor him at all times. They were able to stay in contact with him and speak to him,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Kim Ragsdale said.

Authorities said the family inside the home knew Guzman, but he wasn’t supposed to be at the house.

After the rescue, Guzman was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

According to Phoenix police, Guzman is facing charges that include criminal trespassing and an order of protection violation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and...
14-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash, mother and teen injured
Pictured is singer and songwriter Bret Michaels (Source: Cody Rosenbaum)
Bret Michaels concert rescheduled
One person has died following a crash in Bell County (Kentucky State Police).
One person dead following crash
File picture of traffic cones
Bridge crossing Hal Rogers Parkway set to close for six weeks
Charles Cross
New information released following Bell Co. shooting

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Alberta Slone's story - 4:00 p.m.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Letcher County woman's home rebuilt - 4:30 p.m.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Moving Mountains event - 4:00 p.m.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman in Jackson - 4:30 p.m.
Farmers recovering - 4:00 p.m.
Farmers recovering - 4:00 p.m.