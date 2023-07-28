Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman visits Breathitt County to commemorate one year since last July’s flood

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined local officials and flood survivors on Friday in Jackson, exactly one year after last July’s historic and tragic floods.

Nine lives were lost in Breathitt County as a result of the flood.

Coleman used the time to remember and honor the lives lost, as well as encourage those in Breathitt County that Frankfort has not forgotten about them.

“It’s also a moment to take stock of the work we still have to do, and it’s also a moment to remind folks that Governor Beshear said from the beginning that we would be with you until the rebuild is finished, and a year later we’re still here,” she said.

Breathitt county Judge-Executive Jeff Noble noted his county lost more than 700 homes and more than 150 roads to the flood.

