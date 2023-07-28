Letcher Co. woman that received new home, dedicated to helping more flood survivors

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sandy Cook has lived in the Mayking community of Letcher County for more than 30 years.

She worked in family resources for Letcher County Schools, helping students in time of need.

That was until she found herself in that time of need exactly one year ago on July 28, 2022.

“To be on the opposite side of of that, needing the help was very hard for me. I didn’t know how to be on that side and how to receive the help,” she said.

She said for some people, it might be easy to move away and leave everything behind, but she wanted to stay.

Cook found herself staying with different family members and even living in a FEMA trailer.

“When I thought I wasn’t going to be back on my property, it was devastating to me. You know, I had family members that I stayed with, and they didn’t understand, they couldn’t understand it’s like, ‘Grab what you’ve got left and can salvage and run,’” she explained. “That was my home, that was my community, my families you know, my niece lives there, my brother, my neighbors, we have all been on that street, I’ve been there for 38 years.”

Once the Appalachia Service Project stepped in, she was able to stay in her neighborhood in a new and higher home.

With the help from Appalachia Service Project, she was able to get a newer and higher home.

“It’s a beautiful home and sometimes I look around and think, ‘Is this really mine?’ And today, I can say I have a beautiful home, I have a beautiful yard.”

Cook said that trauma from the flood never goes away.

“When the rain starts, you know we all get a little nervous, and I know that I’m in a home that’s built out of the flood zone but still, I’m still nervous because it happened once so, it can happen again,” she said.

However, she is still dedicated to helping others that still don’t have a home.

“To know that there are families that aren’t in their homes yet and there’s still more needs out there everyday so, family resource is out there helping with that on a daily basis,” she said.

She said without the help from ASP, she would not be back in her neighborhood with the friends and family she has lived beside for decades.

Cook added that it is going to take a long time before everyone is back to a sense of normalcy, but said she will continue to help others.

“We’ve got a long way to go and it’s not something you can recover from in a year, it’s gonna take years. To move on and say, ‘You know I am in a home,’ and I have been blessed, but now I can move on to help, start to help others when I wasn’t able to do that at one time,” she explained.

Despite retiring this year, she is collecting school supplies for students.

She says her job never stops and she will continue to help those in need.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.