Hot playground equipment could burn your child’s skin

With hot temperatures hitting East Tennessee, officials warn that playground equipment could be too hot for children.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kids are getting every bit of outdoor play time before heading back to the classroom. With the high temperatures hitting the East Tennessee region, doctors want to remind parents that play equipment can be too hot for their kids.

Dr. Robert Wilson, a family medicine physician with Covenant Medical Group, said that children can get thermal burns when touching surfaces 120 degrees Fahrenheit and hotter.

WVLT News took the surface temperature of slides at Carl Cowan Park’s playground. At 4 p.m., the slides averaged 125 degrees Fahrenheit, hot enough to burn a child’s skin. At 6 p.m., the temperatures were even higher at about 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wilson said children are more susceptible to burning their skin on hot surfaces.

“Little children, especially under two, have thinner skin and they don’t have the experience to react as quickly as we do,” he said. “They can get into some situations where they might be walking on the asphalt and don’t know how to get off of it. They start going down a slide or on a piece of equipment and they might be at a height where they’re afraid to jump off.”

Wilson said that if your child burns their skin, treat it with running cool or room temperature water. He said not to use ice because this could worsen the burn. For more intense burns, he advised consulting a doctor.

