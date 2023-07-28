Healing Hindman: City unveils flood victim memorial for one-year anniversary

Unveiling the monument to those we lost in the flood in Knott County.
Unveiling the monument to those we lost in the flood in Knott County.(Buddy Forbes)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hindman is honoring the lives lost during the floods that ravaged the region last year, unveiling a monument outside of Hindman City Hall.

Trish Hall, mayor, said the monument- paid for with donations- will stand as a reminder of the flood and a memorial for the 22 people who died in Knott county, while honoring first responders and community volunteers who continue to work to heal Hindman.

“It’s just really important. I mean, our area has never seen an event like this in history,” she said. “We want to be a part of making sure that 100 years down the road, people have somewhere to come back and look and always remember these people that lost their lives.”

The monument reads:

“In the early morning of July 28, 2022, a historic flood devastated the Appalachian Region. In...
The monument reads: "In the early morning of July 28, 2022, a historic flood devastated the Appalachian Region. In Knott County, 22 lives were lost. This stone is in remembrance of those lives lost and in honor of the survivors, volunteers and first responders. DIANA AMBURGEY BETTY BEAVER BOBBY BEAVER, JR. ADAM COMBS ELIZABETH COMBS JOHNNY COMBS ТОММУ CORNETT MICK CRAWFORD RITA HALL JONATHAN HUNTER CAROL MILLER JAMES MILLER CHANCE NOBLE NEVAEH NOBLE MADISON NOBLE RILEY NOBLE I CLASTER SLONE EVA SLONE VICTOR SLONE JUDY SLONE MARIETTA THORNSBERRY ROSA VICK"(Buddy Forbes)

Hall said the community has been working to rebuild, like other places around the region, and has continued to push through every trial since the waters poured through.

“We’ve came a long way. There was lots of damage. There still is a lot of damage,” said Hall. “But we’ve come a long way and I think we’ve made a lot of progress.”

The unveiling of the monument, she said, allows the community to take a pause from it all and look back at how the town has risen one year later.

“I really hope that the family of these victims is as pleased with the monument as we are,” she said. “It will always serve as that reminder, so their family members will not be forgotten.”

She said the names of those who died will now live on, thanks to the generosity of those who gave. That spirit of charity and community, she said, is the same thing that makes it possible for Hindman to continue rebuilding.

The monument can be seen outside of the city building on Professor Clarke Circle.

