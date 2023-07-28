Hard hit Letcher County communities continue to bounce back

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County was one of the hardest hit communities in our region during the July 2022 floods.

Many communities felt the impact of that flood, and for one particular community, that was no different.

The Neon Days Committee hosted a community gathering at Tim Hall Memorial Park to remember those we lost, celebrate those who survived, and to bring people back together for a much needed night out.

Alberta Slone, who heads the committee, says that at one point after the flood, she wasn’t sure any of this would be possible.

“Days after the flood,” Slone said. “I walked back street and I had no hope. I had no hope. If you can honestly say that an individual has lost hope, I lost hope.”

Additionally, things continue to bounce back in Whitesburg, where Mayor Tiffany Craft extolled the virtues of those in her community and believes that brighter days are ahead.

You can watch the full interviews with both Alberta Slone and Mayor Craft below.

