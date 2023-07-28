Gov. Andy Beshear announces funding for Perry Co. outdoor spaces

Gov. Andy Beshear
By RJ Johnson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $1.3 million in funding to benefit Perry County.

“One year ago, we made a promise to Eastern Kentucky that we’d be here for every step of the rebuilding process,” said Gov. Beshear. “We know that we can’t just rebuild, we also need to revitalize our communities. The funds we announced today will make Perry County a healthier, safer place for people to live.”

$150,000 will be given for Viper Park Development & Eagles Landing Improvements to develop a new community park in Viper. The funding comes from the Land & Water Conservation Fund.

“These funds will help us improve our outdoor areas, better serve our people and improve community services,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

Beshear announced a selection of Perry County to receive $80,584 to improve Perry County Park. The funding will help provide non-motorized trails in the park. Funding will come from the Recreational Trails Program

$764,338 is to help the county build more than 23,000 feet of sewer line along Upper Second Creek Road from the railroad crossing to Edgewood Court.

Gov. Beshear said this will be the first of three phases and will be funded by the Community Development Block Grant program.

The county will receive $220,066 to improve recycling efforts. The county will use the funding to buy new equipment.

The funds come through the Recycling and Household Hazardous Waste Management Grants program.

“Delivering common sense legislation to the people of Perry County has been a priority of mine while in Frankfort, and these awards serve to be a great example of what responsible governance can deliver,” said 84th District Rep. Chris Fugate.

Gov. Beshear announced $100,000 will be given to Kentucky River Community Care in Hazard from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“The funds provided by the non-profit assistance fund were instrumental in helping us support our staff and our consumers during these unprecedented times,” said Tracey Smith, program director at Kentucky River Community Care.

