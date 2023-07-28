First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory goes into effect for the afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A First Alert Weather Day is in place as sweltering weather looks to continues as we close out the work week. Temperatures could reach the mid-90s by this afternoon, and heat index values could exceed 100º in some places.

Friday Forecast

A warm day is on tap across the mountains. Temperatures look to top out in the mid-90s by this afternoon under plenty of sunshine. A stray shower or storm can not be ruled out, but most of the region will remain warm and dry. Be sure to take those heat safety tips seriously as heat index values could exceed 100° at times on Friday. Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, take plenty of breaks in the shade and look before you lock. A Heat Advisory is in place through 10 p.m. for the counties in orange.

Heat Advisory (WYMT Weather)

Into tonight, models are hinting at the possibility for scattered showers and storms. There is not good agreement between models, so confidence in this is low. However, the Storm Prediction Center placed areas along and east of Highway 15 in a Level 1 Marginal risk for strong storms. The threat is very low and conditional, but if storms develop tonight, some could be gusty and contain heavy rain. Overnight lows look to fall into the mid-70s.

Friday Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Weekend Forecast

The summer sizzle continues into Saturday. Highs look to stay in the mid-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, a stray shower or storm is possible, but the overall chance is low. Into Saturday night, we are watching out for higher rain chances. Scattered showers and storms are possible, and similar to Friday, a few storms could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds. Most of the region is in a Level 1 Marginal risk for strong storms, but areas near the KY/VA/WV borders were placed in a Level 2 Slight risk by the Storm Prediction Center.

Saturday Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Models are trending drier for Sunday. A stray shower or storm will be possible, but it will not rain everywhere. Most of the region looks dry, partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures top out in the upper-80s, while lows fall into the upper-60s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast looks very typical for late July and early August by Monday and beyond. We remain warm and mostly dry, but stray rain chances can never be ruled out.

Temperatures on Monday remain in the upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Most of the region remains dry, but a stray shower or storm is possible. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-lower-60s.

On Tuesday, highs stay in the upper-80s under a partly cloudy sky. Again, a stray shower or storm can not be ruled out, but most of the area looks dry and partly cloudy. Lows bottom out in the mid-60s.

The forecast does not change much on Wednesday. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but the overall chance looks low. Highs look to warm into the upper-80s, and lows remain in the mid-60s.

