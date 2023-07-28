FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous heat continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Today is, for many, the anniversary of one of the worst days of their lives. On the first anniversary of our deadly flooding, we’re dealing with another type of potentially dangerous weather. Our First Alert Weather Day continues as we deal with heat indices pushing the century mark.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our hot weather from this afternoon will continue to slowly subside as we head into the overnight hours tonight. But partly cloudy skies will keep things quite mild and muggy as we head through the overnight hours. We’re staying in the lower to middle 70s overnight as things stay very, very muggy.

More heat and humidity with us as we bring the curtain up on Saturday. Early sun and clouds will help temperatures once again jump into the lower to middle 90s, with high heat indices thanks to moisture moving into the region ahead of a frontal boundary. This means an increase in showers and thunderstorms, especially as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. No severe weather is expected, but some brief gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible. We only settle back into the lower 70s for overnight lows.

Here are some tips you and your family can use to help you stay safe and beat the heat. (WYMT Weather)

Heading Into August

We get a slight bit of relief as we head into Sunday and Monday, with slightly milder and drier air working into the region, but we do look to stay above average. Some clouds and showers could continue into the day on Sunday as we bring upper 80s back into the mix for daytime highs, with even some slightly less humid conditions.

The dry weather continues, at the minimum, through Monday and Tuesday, though highs will be creeping back up into the lower 90s to start the week. Humidity stays somewhat tolerable through the middle of the week, though the return of humidity coincides with the potential for showers and storms to also make a comeback as we head into the midweek and beyond. Highs look to stay in the lower 90s each day.

