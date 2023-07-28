Energy companies lend advice on alleviating utility costs

Simple household changes can help alleviate high utility bills in extreme heat.
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Extreme heat not only has an effect on your body but your pockets as well. Simple household changes can help alleviate high utility bills in extreme heat.

Energy companies have been preparing for the heat spike for weeks in advance.

“We have meteorologists on staff actually who are watching for this kind of the heatwave,” said Scott Brooks with Tennessee Valley Authority, “and they will back up and start preparing weeks out, even months out. Making sure all the equipment is prepared and ready to turn on when we need it.”

Brooks says closing the blinds and even running certain appliances can make all the difference.

“One thing is to, in the middle of the day, close your blinds, especially on the side of the house where the sun comes in,” said Brooks. “That radiant heating definitely makes a difference. Don’t run your major appliances, especially ones that generate heat. Now is a great time of year to grill outside instead of running your oven.”

Even changing the thermostat by a few degrees can be a great financial benefit.

“We say that 76,77,78, that’s an optimal range,” said Brooks. “Really it’s whatever is your normal comfort zone. Every degree you turn that heat up from where you’re comfortable saves about 3% on your cooling bill for the next month.”

WRECC says their generators are working hard to keep us cool and that no blackouts are expected in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fille Photo (Courtesy: Allegiant)
FAA: Plane headed to Lexington forced to take evasive action to avoid colliding with other plane
Charles Cross
New information released following Bell Co. shooting
On the one year anniversary of the historic July 28 flood, we share some of the stories of...
WATCH: Faces of the Flood: One year later
*This is a generic picture*
Whitley Co. man sentenced to life in prison for murdering federal witness
Here are some tips you and your family can use to help you stay safe and beat the heat.
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory goes into effect for the afternoon

Latest News

Hayward's co-defendant, 19-year-old Aaron Porter, was also charged with first-degree criminal...
2 people given prison sentences in connection with breaking child’s femur
Community hero laid to rest in Boyd County, Ky.
Community hero laid to rest in Boyd County, Ky.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Farmer Recovery - 6:00 p.m.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Moving Mountains - 6:00 p.m.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Caring Cowboy returns - 5:30 p.m.