Eastern Kentuckians continue to recover one year after deadly flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - July 28th marks one year since one of the worst natural disasters in Kentucky’s history.

Historic and deadly flooding left a mark on the region that will be felt for many years to come.

The National Weather Service says radar-based rainfall estimates suggest upwards of 14 to 16 inches of rain fell between July 25th and 30th in some areas, a 1 in 1000 chance of that happening in five days in a given year.

The bulk of that rain fell during the night of July 27th into the morning of the 28th, when the devastating impacts were felt the most.

There was flash flooding in several counties, which ran off into area streams, creeks, and rivers. The North Fork of the Kentucky River shattered the 1957 record in Whitesburg by more than seven feet, and broke a record in Jackson going back to 1939.

Crests along the main stem, North and South Forks of the Kentucky River from July 28, 29, and 30, 2022. (NWS Jackson / WYMT First Alert Weather)

Meteorologists called the event “historically unheard of” and it quickly became clear we were facing a death toll and loss of homes, schools and businesses unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

“Our death toll is growing. By the end we expect it will be in the double digits and a lot of families out there have lost absolutely everything,” said Governor Andy Beshear in the first hours after the disaster.

Thousands lost power and water, some for weeks.

Many people had to be rescued, some from rooftops by National Guard helicopters, others by local emergency crews or their own neighbors.

Eastern Kentucky was in the national spotlight for days. It was the lead story on the CBS Evening News for several nights.

45 deaths were blamed on the flooding or the aftermath. Most of the deaths in Knott County. Others died in Clay, Breathitt, Perry and Letcher Counties. There was significant damage in parts of those and other counties.

Thousands of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed.

A report from the Ohio River Valley Institute and Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center estimates it will cost $450 to $950 million dollars to rebuild the approximately 9,000 homes damaged by the flood that swept through southeastern Kentucky.

The school year was delayed in several counties, and what was already called a housing crisis in Eastern Kentucky became so much worse in a matter of hours. Some people were living in tents.

However, it did not take long for neighbors and community leaders to step up and figure out how to move forward.

Schools, a Sportsplex, even an old JCPenney became distribution centers for flood victims.

“We did know that Eastern Kentucky is full of amazing people, an amazing place to live, and come hell or high water, it will be again,” said former state representative Angie Hatton during a news conference a few days after the flood.

A federal disaster was declared almost immediately with state and federal officials promising to help as long as it took to recover.

President Joe Biden toured the Lost Creek area of Breathitt County along with Governor Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers and others a short time after the flood.

“You’re an American citizen. We never give up, we never stop, we never bow, we never bend, we just go forward,” said President Biden.

As the months went by there were many signs of recovery.

Telethons were held, including one carried live on WYMT that was co-hosted by country singer T. Graham Brown and featured several well-known musical acts.

Millions of dollars was raised by groups like the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

Groups came in from across the nation to help rebuild, and that work continues even one year later

FEMA has approved more than $108 million dollars in individual assistance grants.

Dozens of families are still in travel trailers, while others have rebuilt their homes, or are in brand new ones.

One story that melted hearts was a Knott County boy that asked Santa Claus for a new home at Christmas...and the picture of a new home he unwrapped became reality five months later.

“This makes everything we do worthwhile... to see a little 6-year-old boy who has his whole future ahead of him get a roof over his head that’s always gonna be there,” said Mindy Miller with the Housing Development Alliance.

Officials continue to study potential flood control projects and hope to use reclaimed mine land to build new subdivisions on higher ground.

So far, four high-ground communities have been announced in Knott, Perry, Floyd and Letcher counties.

Congressman Hal Rogers has requested millions in funding for various projects in the region, including a flood mitigation study along the Kentucky River and its three forks, as well as construction funds for housing in flooded counties.

“Our region was devastated by a historic flood last July, wiping out homes, businesses, schools and major parts of our infrastructure. The flood’s path was unexpected, ravaging communities that have never experienced flooding before. That’s why I have asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct an in-depth study as we search for ways to prevent a flood of this magnitude in the future,” said Congressman Rogers recently.

While officials are trying to prepare for the next disaster, everyone is hoping we will never see anything like this again in our lifetime.

