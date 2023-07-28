The Caring Cowboy back in EKY for flood anniversary

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Cowboy Dave, the cowboy that stood in Hindman for days after the flood last July is back one year later.

David Graham travels across the country to encourage communities after a disaster. He is known as the cowboy who cares.

On Friday, he stood in downtown Hindman with a smile on his face, ready to talk to anyone who needed it.

He said that he had a special connection with the people of Eastern Kentucky and felt it was important to come back.

“Everybody has that place that could be college, it could be a ballfield memory, might be an interaction with family. For me this disaster here because of the makeup of it, because of the people and learning the difference between mountain people, and hillbillies and hollers,” said Graham. “I fell in love with people that came here late at night and shared what it’s like not being able to get to your own family because you’re pulling someone else out.”

If you would like to speak to Graham or meet him, he can be found in the Mi-dee Mart parking lot in Hindman.

