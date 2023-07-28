Buckhorn residents hopeful as they continue to rebuild

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Some communities throughout Eastern Kentucky saw widespread devastation following the flooding in July 2022.

Buckhorn, Ky. is a tiny community surrounded by mountains and streams in the northwestern part of Perry County.

The community’s school remains closed, still in need of major repairs following the flood.

Despite this devastation, there remains a lot of hope in the small mountain community.

Abigail Eversole has a new song. Her music has been used to bring hope to many in Buckhorn and throughout the Eastern part of the Commonwealth.

“Most of all this year, it has been my job to tell people there is a God,” Eversole said.

She plays a rare guitar that was lost, then found, after the flood.

“Probably the most valuable thing that’s in my room other than my Bible,” Eversole told us just after the flood last year. “‘Cause there is only 10 of these in the world.”

She’s singing in front of the building her family is now calling The Ark, because floodwaters washed the building off it’s foundation, but kept the structure mostly intact.

“God is amazing,” Eversole added. “Because there is more hope than there is grass in this field.”

That grass was covered in muddy water one year ago. Eversole’s home was picked up and crushed. She and her family are still living with other relatives...but they’re not complaining.

Amanda Bowling and her husband are housing the Eversoles until their new home is ready. In the meantime, they’ve restarted Camp Rufus, which was nearly lost during the flooding.

“The water wiped it all way but immediately God said we are going to make it bigger and better,” Bowling said. “That is what we are doing.”

A new barn is going up and kids are taking in basketball, holding checkers tournaments, and Bible studies.

“Making plans for these kids to come so they spend five days away, go fishing, and paddle boating, play some games and not worry about troubles and heartaches,” Tammy Eversole said.

Abigail Eversole told us that she cleaned her guitar after the flood, but kept just a little bit of mud on the guitar strap as a reminder of what happened.

A river nearly ruined this area, but today they can take in the hope they have.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.