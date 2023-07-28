Boyd County HS hosts Kentucky football media day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The summer seasons are winding down, but football season is winding up and a few mountain football teams kicked off the season with media day Friday afternoon.

Boyd County High School hosted the event where teams like the Paintsville Tigers, the Lawrence County Bulldogs, the Martin County Cardinals and other programs took team photos, individual headshots and they enjoyed a media day lunch as well.

One theme from the day was how some teams are sticking to their program’s tradition of running the ball in an era of football that is largely moving away from that style of play.

“The heart of our team is running the ball,” Tate Crum, Martin County senior center, said. “That is really where we excel. I think just a couple of seasons ago, we were top ten in the nation with rushing. We are going to keep that. We are going to keep rushing the ball.”

Other teams, however, are shifting their focus to a more modern style of football by placing a larger emphasis on passing the ball.

“It is just a new wave of football,” Luis Chicko, a senior offensive tackle from Lawrence County, said. “You can only run the ball so much. We have a lot of guys who are athletic enough to go out there and catch it, so this year we are going to spread it out a little bit more and pass the ball.”

The high school football season will kick off on August 15.

