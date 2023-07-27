Whitley Co. deputies looking for missing person

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are looking for a missing person.

Deputies said William Rapier, 38, was last seen on July 17 in the Pleasant View area.

Officials said Rapier is 6′0″ and weighs 140 pounds. He reportedly has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies added Rapier frequently visits the Pleasant View and Jellico, Tennessee areas.

If you have any information, you can call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

