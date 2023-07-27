UPike archer Alyssa Sturgill shooting for Team USA at the World University Games in China

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Pikeville archer Alyssa Sturgill is competing as one of three archers on Team USA at the World University Games in Chengdu, China.

It’s not every day you see people travel across the world for Olympic sports, but Sturgill has set her sights very far from right here in the mountains.

“I think it’s something special because a bunch of people like when you tell them you’re going to China from here, they can’t believe it,” Sturgill said. “Especially when you say you’re going to represent the United States, it’s kind of a shock to everybody.”

However, Sturgill’s father remembers that her journey to get to the World University Games started as more of a long shot.

“She was actually born premature,” Jason Sturgill said. “She was born in 27 weeks and only weighed a pound and five ounces. She had an asthma attack while playing basketball. She was playing basketball up until about 7th or 8th grade.”

Like any parent trying to keep their child active, Sturgill’s dad suggested a new sport.

“Just not really having a sport to get into, I used to do archery when I was a kid,” Sturgill added. “So, we just got her a bow and she enjoyed that and hunting, you know she got really interested in the target aspect and pretty much just took it from there.”

Alyssa’s eight-year archery journey has led her all over the U.S. but competing for the gold is something UPike head archery coach Ellie Jackson says Sturgill has waited for.

“In 2021, she tried out for the World University Games at Arizona Cup,” Jackson said. “She was able to make the team, but it was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions in China.”

Now in July 2023, Sturgill’s opportunity is finally here and she knows exactly what she’s aiming for.

“Gold medals -- a lot of them,” Sturgill said. “Yeah, that would be super cool. I mean, I want to leave with a good time. I want to leave proud of myself more than anything.”

The FISU Summer World University Games begin on Friday, July 28. Scores for Sturgill and the Team USA archery team at the games in China will be updated on the FISU sports app.

