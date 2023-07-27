‘There is light, there is hope’: Meeting held in Floyd County to discuss unmet needs of flood victims

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been nearly one year since flood waters ravaged Eastern Kentucky. In Floyd County, like many others, flood victims are still on their road to recovery.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been a year and we still have so many people who need assistance,” said Missy Allen, Co-Chair of the Floyd County Disaster Response Coalition (DRC).

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

On Wednesday, the Floyd County DRC, Saint Bernard’s Parish (SBP), and many other organizations and non-profits gathered with flood victims at the Floyd County Community Center in Martin to learn more about some unmet needs throughout the county.

“Well, most of it won’t surprise anybody, right?,” said Sara Hambrick, a SBP disaster recovery and resilience fellow for Eastern Kentucky. “I mean, we still need homes repaired, homes rebuilt, we still need bridges, we still need culverts cleaned out, all of those things.”

The meeting allowed flood victims to connect with these organizations and non-profits and reach out for help.

“We will have caseworkers there, we will have different agencies there to determine if there’s any additional help that is needed for these folks and if there are any additional unmet needs,” said Allen.

While also allowing flood victims a place and time to share their stories about the flood and their recovery process.

“Part of healing and recovering is being able to tell your story and I was just telling a couple earlier, you can make this test your testimony,” said Hambrick. “There is light, there is hope, there are resources, we just need to connect you to the right places.”

Hambrick also added that SBP will host another meeting in Pike County on Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 at Virgie Baptist Church and invites all flood victims to attend.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.