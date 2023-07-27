Some cooling stations open as temperatures soar

Cooling center
Cooling center(WHNS)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - As temperatures creep into the low-and-middle-90s across the region this week, some city leaders have decided to open cooling stations.

In Pikeville, a cooling station will be located at the Pikeville Fire Training Center. It is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and city officials said the center will be open “until further notice”.

The training center is located next to Fire Station 1 on Chloe Road, and it is equipped with air conditioning, seating and other amenities.

(story continues below)

In Paintsville, officials said a cooling station is located at 501 Jefferson Avenue and will be open 24/7.

In Wolfe County, a cooling center is open at the Senior Citizens Center in Campton. The center is next to the courthouse and open from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Caudill died in an ATV crash in Knott Co. Tuesday.
Police release name of student killed in ATV crash
One person has died following a crash in Bell County (Kentucky State Police).
One person dead following crash
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Police: Person hit by train in Laurel County dies
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Businesses hiring
Funding announced to help grow economy in KY counties
MISSY YOUNG
‘It’s a beautiful thing’: EKY couple turns flood anniversary into a weekend of love
Daniel Cameron visits eastern Kentucky on his campaign trail.
GOP gubernatorial candidate AG Daniel Cameron visits Eastern Kentucky
Gov. Beshear announced $2 million for the purchase of two plots of land which will host more...
Funding, sites announced for 34 homes in Floyd Co. for flood-impacted families