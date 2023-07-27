Some cooling stations open as temperatures soar

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - As temperatures creep into the low-and-middle-90s across the region this week, some city leaders have decided to open cooling stations.

In Pikeville, a cooling station will be located at the Pikeville Fire Training Center. It is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and city officials said the center will be open “until further notice”.

The training center is located next to Fire Station 1 on Chloe Road, and it is equipped with air conditioning, seating and other amenities.

In Paintsville, officials said a cooling station is located at 501 Jefferson Avenue and will be open 24/7.

In Wolfe County, a cooling center is open at the Senior Citizens Center in Campton. The center is next to the courthouse and open from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

