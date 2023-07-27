Seven homes dedicated to Letcher Co. flood survivors

Home Dedication in Letcher County
Home Dedication in Letcher County(RJ Johnson)
By Cameron Aaron and RJ Johnson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, seven homes were dedicated to flood survivors in Letcher County.

Volunteers with the Appalachia Service Project (ASP) said, since the historic flood, they have worked to help families across Eastern Kentucky.

COO of ASP Melisa Winburn said, even though some people have lived in the new homes for weeks, Thursday was a chance to reflect on the devastating day.

“Today is a chance for us to step back and commemorate and remember what happened a year ago but also to celebrate successes that have happened. Volunteers with the Appalachia Service Project have built eight homes in the region and today, we are dedicating seven of those homes,” Winburn explained.

Winburn added the organization is still building a dozen homes in the region.

Walter Crouch, President and CEO of ASP, expressed his enthusiasm for the recovery process.

“We are honored to celebrate these remarkable families and their journey. This dedication is a testament to their strength and the collective efforts of the community and partners. Together, we are building new beginnings and providing hope for the future,” Crouch explained.

