Prestonsburg HS baseball team honored with award

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky baseball team was recognized by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

The ABCA Academic Excellence Award was presented to the Prestonsburg High School baseball team for student achievement during the 2022-2023 school year.

The award is given to high school and college baseball teams across the country that demonstrate commitment to academic success.

To be eligible for the award, the head coach must be an ABCA member and the team must have a minimum 3.0 GPA.

“This prestigious award is a great testament to the dedication and commitment of our student-athletes and coaches. Balancing academic responsibilities with athletic pursuits is no easy feat. This achievement highlights the exceptional work ethic and character displayed by our students and coaches,” Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd said.

