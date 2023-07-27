One EKY city added to national historical register

CLAY COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Manchester was added to the National Register for Historical Places.

President of the Clay County Historical Society Michael J. White said this took about two years to make happen.

“About two years ago our volunteers here along with Senator Stivers and some others started exploring the possibility of having an historic district established in Downtown Manchester,” said White. “We’ve been working with the Kentucky Heritage Council on that project, and have been working on the application, and that work began around two years ago,” said White.

White said their district includes 52 structures that are included with the downtown historic district.

“It involves residences, commercial buildings, churches, a swinging bridge, several different types of structures are included in our district. You can be on the register for an individual structure but we chose to nominate our entire Main Street area as well as our bridge street area for the historical district nomination,” said White.

White said people in the city of Manchester who own businesses or homes in this historical district can now apply for tax credits.

“If your structure is included in a historic district you are eligible for tax credits to improve your structure or renovate your structure in whatever way you see fit. Those tax credits are available to those property owners who have structures within the district,” said White.

White added this goes to show just how much rich history Clay County actually has.

“Any of our citizens that are familiar with our counties rich history I’m sure are proud that we’re on the national register now. Our county is rich in history and we felt like that our downtown area has been deserving of this for a while, and I guess the application process was just never followed through with so we wanted to do that,” said White.

The Clay We Were Museum is open Thursday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Manchester for people to learn about the history of Clay County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.