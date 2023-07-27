Ohio Valley Wrestlers coming to North Fork Music Festival

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One popular wrestling group is returning to the North Fork Music Festival.

The Ohio Valley Wrestlers (OVW), based out of Louisville, will return to Hazard on Saturday, July 29, and Ohio Valley Wrestler Cash Flo said he is excited to come back and visit the great people of Hazard.

“We’ve been to Hazard before, and we love to come to Hazard and there is nothing better than a little music and a little wrestling. Why not come to the North Fork Music Festival and why not come back to Hazard Kentucky,” said Flo.

Flo added there will be fun and excitement from Ohio Valley for the entire family.

“There is going to be some athleticism, there is going to be a lot of twists and turns. You know it is professional wrestling, so that is what we are bringing to Hazard Saturday,” said Flo

Flo said the OVW is all about community, and they wanted to bring some excitement after a tough year for the people of Eastern Kentucky.

“Anything OVW can do to help you know those in need, especially after a flood like what had happened there in Hazard, you know we are totally down to do that,” said Flo

Gates at the North Fork Music Festival open at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday with a $10 admission.

