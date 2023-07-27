Nearly $86 million requested for EKY projects following July 2022 flood

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Nearly $86 million dollars in funding was requested to support projects in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.

“Our region was devastated by a historic flood last July, taking the lives of at least 44 Eastern Kentuckians, and wiping out homes, businesses, schools and major parts of our infrastructure. The flood’s path was unexpected, ravaging communities that have never experienced flooding before. That’s why I have asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct an in-depth study as we search for ways to prevent a flood of this magnitude in the future,” said Congressman Hal Rogers, Dean of the House and a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. “While we try to address the immense list of needs across Kentucky’s Appalachian region, these requests focus on essential needs, like water, sewer, and housing for individuals still in need of a home after the flood.”

The funding will support 15 projects across the region. Of the 15 requests, 12 have already been approved by the full House Appropriations Committee.

Rogers said he expected the remaining three projects to pass as the committee continues its work to finalize federal funding bills.

“These earmarks provide an opportunity for our rural communities to advocate for their priority projects, as they work to address their most pressing issues. I applaud our local leaders for submitting competitive applications that will make our region a better place to live,” said Rogers. “The funding has a long way to go, but we have passed some major hurdles that are worth celebrating.”

You can find more information about the 15 projects below:

Kentucky River Flood Mitigation Study : $500,000 will allow the United States Army Corps of Engineers to investigate flood mitigation solutions along the Kentucky River and its watershed.

Somerset Northern Bypass : $45 million to build the Somerset Northern Bypass. Officials said the bypass will provide a east-west connector, linking I-65 to I-75.

Operation UNITE : $2 million to enhance and expand prevention and treatment efforts through school-based drug prevention clubs and community anti-drug coalitions.

Eastern Kentucky PRIDE Septic System Progra m: $1 million to install septic systems or connections to sewer lines for low-income homeowners with a failing septic system or no wastewater treatment method.

City of Ashland Wastewater Treatment Plant : $4 million to build a new wastewater treatment plant in Ashland.

Morehead Utility Plant Board Water System Improvements : $3 million to provide water system improvements in Morehead. The project will expand the water treatment plant’s capacity, install a new raw water intake and provide system resiliency measures.

Morehead State University Space Tracking Stations : $9,953,000 for equipment to improve the Space Tracking Stations at Morehead State University.

City of Cumberland Water System Improvements : $1 million for water system improvements. The project will provide city water service to some areas of Letcher County.

Southern Water and Sewer District Water System Improvements: $3 million to update and replace equipment at the water treatment plant and intake structure. The project will provide reliable drinking water to several communities in Floyd County, including Allen, Eastern, Garrett, Langley, McDowell, Minnie, Wayland and Weeksbury.

Homes for Flood Victims : $3 million for the Housing Development Alliance, Inc. to build new homes for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.

City of Manchester Raw Water Pump Station : $1 million to build a new raw water pump station in Manchester. Officials said the current station is only working at 75 percent capacity.

Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky : $650,000 to provide a new, comprehensive STEM education program in Hazard.

Martin County Water System Improvements : $5 million to help repair the water system in Martin County. The project includes the installation of nearly 50,000 linear feet of water lines and the replacement of 240 residential meters and lines.

Wayne County High School Repurpose : $4 million to repurpose the former Wayne County High School building into a community center. The facility would be used as a farmers’ market, a venue for afterschool activities for children, a community event venue and a recreational area.

Louisa Water Treatment Plant: $2,750,000 to replace the wastewater treatment plant that is reaching its operational capacity. The new plant would be built out of the floodplain.

