LMPD Officer Nikolas Wilt to be discharged from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nikolas Wilt, who was injured in the line of duty while responding to the active shooter situation on April 10 at Old National Bank downtown, is scheduled for discharge from the University of Louisville Hospital on Friday.

He remained in critical condition for nearly a month.

Wilt received multiple surgeries and procedures at both UofL Hospital and Jewish Hospital. He was then transferred to Frazier Rehabilitation Institute on May 10 to begin neurological and physical rehabilitation.

Officer Wilt is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury and will be continuing his therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute through outpatient care, according to UofL Health.

