‘It’s a beautiful thing’: EKY couple turns flood anniversary into a weekend of love

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The early morning hours of July 28 officially mark one year since the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

On Thursday, local farmer Missy Young reflected on the grim day. She said the creek she loved so much washed much of what she loved away.

“I find God in the creeks, in the dirt, in the hills. That’s where I find my peace,” Young said.

For the past several years, Young has lived on KY-476 surrounded by her large garden, the hills of Appalachia and Troublesome Creek.

“We flood twice a year on Troublesome religiously. Every spring, every fall you know,” she said.

However, on July 28, 2022, the creek she loved so much rose higher than ever before.

“It was just devastation. My neighbor’s home was laying in what was my melon patch,” said Young.

The beautiful creek that always brought her peace, uprooted everything around her in a matter of minutes.

“Honestly, I felt like everything that I loved had betrayed me. Like I’m sitting here on this porch surrounded by all this trash that used to be you know in our home, and there’s nowhere that I can run to. I can’t go to my garden, I can’t go to the creek, I can’t get up in the hills. I’m stuck,” she said.

Instead of allowing the hard days she faced steal her joy, Young said she and her fiancé Donny made a decision to turn that bad day into something beautiful.

“There’s a lot of grief surrounded around that day, and it gets it’s so heavy, and after 10 years we decided that we were going to set a date and we’re going to get married,” she said.

So, one year and one day later, on July 29, she will carry flowers from her garden down the aisle, along the Troublesome Creek that she said she still deeply loves.

“I don’t want us to be afraid of the water and I’m not going to let it take that from me. I had nowhere to find my peace last year, but I do now,” she said.

Missy added she is confident that Saturday, July 29, is the start of always remembering the day of the flood and the days that followed in a positive way.

“Just to be there with him and do this on this property here. In this place beside this creek. It’s a beautiful thing,” she said.

Now, every year on the weekend of the flood anniversary, they will always get to celebrate another year together, and the end of July made sense after all that they have gone through together.

