Hundreds march in Whitesburg to support addiction recovery

By Cameron Aaron and Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people gathered in Whitesburg on Thursday for an addiction recovery celebration and a march that ties in with the Eastern Kentucky flood.

The march was supposed to be held on July 27, 2022, but the historic flood forced a cancelation.

Braving the Appalachian heat, people came out to march in support of those suffering from substance abuse and to celebrate those in recovery.

The Levitt Amp Music Festival also kicked off Thursday night in Whitesburg. Performances by John Haywood and Senora May were scheduled.

The music started at 6:30 p.m., with Senora May hitting the stage around 7:30 p.m.

