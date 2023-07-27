Hazard boys baseball hires new head coach

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard High School welcomed Chris Varney as the new head baseball coach on Wednesday.

The former Hazard player is taking over for John Meehan, who coached the Bulldogs to a 23-15-1 record this past season.

The Bulldogs lost in the first round of the region tournament.

Varney previously coached at GRC for the last two years and was also at the helm for Powell, Montgomery, and Clark County’s.

