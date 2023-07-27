Hazard ARH employees remember EKY flood

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday was a day of remembering in Perry County. Portions of the county were devastated by flash flooding in late July of 2022.

At noon, employees of ARH in Hazard held a moment of silence to mark the somber anniversary.

“You know, we all have struggled here in the hospital, and we have done a good job of coming together,” Danielle Harmon, with ARH, explained.

The Health Care Foundation is still working to help as some flood survivors struggle to get back to a sense of normalcy.

“To try to make sure that the people who need us most are able to use the funds from the ARH Foundation to get back on their feet,” Harmon said.

The old JC Penney store was a busy relief center following the historic flooding, but on Thursday, it was a place where people could drop off school supplies.

“School supplies collected today will go to those affected by the flood this time last year,” Harmon added.

Even though new bridges, homes and businesses are signs of progress across Eastern Kentucky, there are still signs of destruction and devastation that serve as reminders to what happened one year ago.

“Still to this day, when I drive to my mother’s house, you can see vehicles on the river bank. Just things that have washed down that needs to be cleaned up. And hopefully as we move forward, we can get people together and get our community back to what should be normal,” Vanessa Baker said.

Baker said a helicopter was used to rescue some of her family.

“I couldn’t leave my house. My road had washed away. We lost all cell phone service,” she explained.

Officials with ARH said they have raised $1.3 million for flood relief in the region.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.