Funding announced to help grow economy in KY counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - More than $3.4 million in state funding was announced Thursday to support economic growth and create jobs in seven counties across Kentucky.

Projects were approved in Bracken, Fleming, Hopkins, Pulaski, Menifee, Morgan and Rowan counties.

“Through our Kentucky Product Development Initiative, we continue to invest in and develop communities throughout the commonwealth for future economic growth and job creation,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These funds are giving Kentucky a competitive advantage in the speed-to-market and site selection process, attracting quality companies looking to expand and relocate quickly and efficiently. I’m excited to announce this continuation of funding, and there is much more to come for our site and building development efforts.”

In Pulaski County, officials said the city of Somerset is performing due diligence, infrastructure extensions, site preparation and road improvements to attract industry. The total funding for the project sits at more than $11.8 million with $1.5 million coming from state support.

The Menifee County Fiscal Court is performing infrastructure improvements to attract industry at the MMRC Regional Industrial Park. The project is regional and gaining support from Menifee, Morgan and Rowan counties. This project will cost more than $400,000 and receive nearly $150,000 in state funding.

